At 34 and after 5 seasons of injuries, Yanks’ Stanton says he’s `got to change the narrative’

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton realizes the repercussions of another subpar season, especially after the New York Yankees acquired Juan Soto and Trent Grisham. New York owes the 34-year-old slugger $118 million in guaranteed pay through 2027, part of a $325 million, 13-year contract, and Stanton’s salary has not matched his statistics — a .191 average with 24 homers and 60 RBIs last year. He has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after New York acquired him from the Miami Marlins. Stanton missed 266 of 708 games in the past five seasons.

