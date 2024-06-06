At 33, versatile Taysom Hill gratified by opportunities in Saints’ new offense

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are continuing to test the bounds of Taysom Hill’s versatility under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Hills says that at age 33 it’s been exciting to be presented with new challenges and to have his value affirmed by the opportunities Kubiak is providing. Kubiak traveled to Utah earlier this offseason to visit with the former BYU quarterback. Hill says those conversations helped motivate him to attend all the voluntary offseason practices so far. Hill has been lining up as a halfback, fullback and tight end, as well as an outside and slot receiver. Coach Dennis Allen says the Saints also intend to continue using Hill on designed quarterback runs.

