At 17, Ajax defender Jorrel Hato gets first call-up to Netherlands squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Teenage defender Jorrel Hato has been a rare bright spot in Ajax’s troubled season, and the 17-year-old has received his first call-up to the senior Netherlands squad. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman included Hato in a 25-player squad for decisive European Championship qualifying games against Ireland and Gibraltar this month. Defenders Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich and Micky van de Ven of Tottenham are both out injured. The Netherlands is second in Group B trailing a France team with six straight wins. The 1988 European champion can qualify for Euro 2024 by beating Ireland at home and Gibraltar away.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.