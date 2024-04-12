Astros’ Verlander to make second and likely final rehab start Saturday for Double-A Corpus Christi

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston ace Justin Verlander is scheduled to make his second and likely final rehabilitation start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday night. The three-time Cy Young Award winner opened the season on the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder. He allowed six earned runs and struck out six pitching into the fourth inning of his first rehabilitation start Sunday for Triple-A Sugar Land.

