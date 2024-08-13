Astros’ Verlander to make 2nd minor league start on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Justin Verlander will make his second minor league rehab start Thursday night as he eyes a return to the Houston Astros’ rotation. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is coming back from neck stiffness that’s sidelined him for two months. Astros manager Joe Espada didn’t rule out Verlander rejoining the rotation after the start. Verlander last pitched for the Astros on June 9. He also missed the beginning of the season with right shoulder inflammation before going 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts. He made his season debut April 19.

