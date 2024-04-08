Astros’ Valdez scratched with sore elbow, Blair Henley set for MLB debut against hometown Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros have scratched All-Star left-hander Framber Valdez from a scheduled start against the Texas Rangers because of left elbow soreness. The Astros called up right-hander Blair Henley from Triple-A Sugar Land to start in place of Valdez on Monday night. The 26-year-old was set for his major league debut at the home of the Rangers, just a few miles from his hometown of Fort Worth. Valdez had no-decisions in his first two starts, both Houston losses.

