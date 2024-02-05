Astros utilityman Mauricio Dubón and Mets reliever Phil Bickford go to salary arbitration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Houston utilityman Mauricio Dubón and New York Mets right-hander Phil Bickford have gone to salary arbitration hearings. Dubón asked for a raise from $1.4 million to $3.5 million and the Astros argued for $3 million, while Bickford requested an increase from $740,000 to $900,000, and the Mets said he should be paid $815,000. Dubón hit .278 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs in his first full season with Houston. Bickford was 5-5 with a 4.95 ERA in 61 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Mets, who acquired him on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.