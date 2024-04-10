Astros top pitching prospect Spencer Arrighetti set to make MLB debut against Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Houston Astros top pitching prospect, Spencer Arrighetti, will make his major league debut Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals. Arrighetti, a 24-year-old right-hander, was called up from Triple-A Sugar Land. The Astros optioned RHP Wander Suero to Sugar Land to make room for Arrighetti. He was the Astros’ minor league pitcher of the year in 2023. He went 9-7 with a 4.40 ERA through 124 2/3 innings in 28 appearances, including 21 starts.

