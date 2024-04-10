Astros top pitching prospect Spencer Arrighetti hit hard in MLB debut against Royals

By DAVID SMALE The Associated Press
Houston Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ed Zurga]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Spencer Arrighetti’s major league debut for the Houston Astros hardly went as planned. The team’s top pitching prospect was tagged for seven runs in the third inning of an 11-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals. Called up from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill an opening in Houston’s injury-depleted rotation, Arrighetti held the Royals off the scoreboard while laboring through the first two innings. But he unraveled in the third as Kansas City sent 11 batters to the plate. Arrighetti allowed seven runs, seven hits and three walks in three innings. He struck out three and threw 47 of 79 pitches for strikes.

