Astros top pitching prospect Spencer Arrighetti hit hard in MLB debut against Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Spencer Arrighetti’s major league debut for the Houston Astros hardly went as planned. The team’s top pitching prospect was tagged for seven runs in the third inning of an 11-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals. Called up from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill an opening in Houston’s injury-depleted rotation, Arrighetti held the Royals off the scoreboard while laboring through the first two innings. But he unraveled in the third as Kansas City sent 11 batters to the plate. Arrighetti allowed seven runs, seven hits and three walks in three innings. He struck out three and threw 47 of 79 pitches for strikes.

