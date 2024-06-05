Astros third baseman Bregman scratched with sore hand a day after being hit by pitch

By The Associated Press
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston third baseman Alex Bregman has been scratched from the Astros’ game against the St. Louis Cardinals because of a sore left hand after being hit by a pitch a night before. Bregman remained in the game Tuesday night after being plunked in the hand in the first inning and finished 1 for 3. X-rays were negative. He originally was in the lineup batting second and playing third base before being scratched about 75 minutes before first pitch.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.