Astros third baseman Bregman scratched with sore hand a day after being hit by pitch

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston third baseman Alex Bregman has been scratched from the Astros’ game against the St. Louis Cardinals because of a sore left hand after being hit by a pitch a night before. Bregman remained in the game Tuesday night after being plunked in the hand in the first inning and finished 1 for 3. X-rays were negative. He originally was in the lineup batting second and playing third base before being scratched about 75 minutes before first pitch.

