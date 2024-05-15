Astros starter Ronel Blanco ejected in the fourth inning after a foreign substance check

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros starter Ronel Blanco has been ejected at the start of the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics after a foreign substance check. Third base umpire Laz Diaz ejected Blanco after a check of his glove before he threw a pitch in the fourth inning. The umpires, Blanco and Houston manager Joe Espada stood at the mound for a couple of minutes discussing the issue before the right-hander was ejected. Blanco’s glove was confiscated and first base umpire Erich Bacchus ran off the field with it and took it somewhere before returning.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.