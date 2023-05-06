Astros starter Luis García to have Tommy John surgery

SEATTLE (AP) — Houston starter Luis García needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the season, another major blow to the Astros’ rotation. The defending World Series champions announced García’s status before opening a series in Seattle. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list this week. He left Monday’s start against the San Francisco Giants after eight pitches with elbow discomfort. García’s injury came the same day fellow right-hander Jose Urquidy was placed on the IL with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.