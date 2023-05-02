Astros starter García leaves in 1st with apparent injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros starter Luis García left Monday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants with an apparent injury after throwing just eight pitches. García allowed a leadoff single to LaMonte Wade Jr. and had thrown six pitches to Thairo Estrada when he stopped and motioned for catcher Martín Maldonado to come to the mound. Maldonado spoke to García before signaling for the trainer to come out. He and manager Dusty Baker came to the mound and spoke with the right-hander for a couple of minutes before escorting him off the field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.