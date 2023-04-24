Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez out of lineup with neck pain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has neck discomfort and has returned to Houston for medical evaluation. Houston manager Dusty Baker announced the news before Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He said Alvarez has had the problem for about a week. Baker is hopeful that Alvarez can avoid going on the injured list. Alvarez is hitting .253 with six homers and 27 RBIs. He hit late go-ahead homers in the first two games of the Astros’ weekend sweep of the Atlanta Braves.

