Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez exits game with right knee contusion

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez exited Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with a right knee contusion after sliding into second base after hitting a double in the third inning.Alvarez slid into second, stood up and after taking a few steps he bent over and put his hands on his knees in pain. Astros training staff and manager Joe Espada went out to check on him.

