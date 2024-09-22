Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez exits game with right knee contusion

By JOSHUA KOCH The Associated Press
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, right, tests his right leg for manager Joe Espada, left, and a member of the athletic training staff after injuring himself while sliding into second base on a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin M. Cox]

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez exited Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with a right knee contusion after sliding into second base after hitting a double in the third inning.Alvarez slid into second, stood up and after taking a few steps he bent over and put his hands on his knees in pain. Astros training staff and manager Joe Espada went out to check on him.

