Astros slug their way to the top of the AL West with 16 homers in 3 games to sweep Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros made quite a powerful statement while slugging themselves back to the top of the AL West. They went deep 16 times in their three-game sweep at the Texas Rangers, setting a franchise record for the most homers in any three-game span. They also matched a major league record with at least five homers in three consecutive games. The reigning World Series champions now have sole possession of the division lead for the first time all season after outscoring the Rangers 39-10 in the series. With 21 games left in the regular season, and a day off Thursday, Houston has a one-game division lead over Seattle.

