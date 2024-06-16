Astros’ Ronel Blanco pulled after 7 no-hit innings against Tigers. Ryan Pressly allows single in 8th

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

HOUSTON (AP) — Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros was pulled after seven hitless innings Sunday against the Tigers, and Ryan Pressly allowed Detroit’s first hit, a single by Wenceel Pérez with two outs in the eighth. Blanco, who threw the only no-hitter in the majors this season on April 1 against Toronto, didn’t allow a baserunner until he walked Gio Urshela with two outs in the fifth. He then walked Akil Baddoo and Carson Kelly to load the bases, but retired Zach McKinstry on a flyout. Blanco threw 94 pitches with 65 strikes and tied a season best with eight strikeouts. He walked three.

