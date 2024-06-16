Astros’ Ronel Blanco pulled after 7 no-hit innings against Tigers. Ryan Pressly allows single in 8th

HOUSTON (AP) — Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros was pulled after seven hitless innings Sunday against the Tigers, and Ryan Pressly allowed Detroit’s first hit, a single by Wenceel Pérez with two outs in the eighth. Blanco, who threw the only no-hitter in the majors this season on April 1 against Toronto, didn’t allow a baserunner until he walked Gio Urshela with two outs in the fifth. He then walked Akil Baddoo and Carson Kelly to load the bases, but retired Zach McKinstry on a flyout. Blanco threw 94 pitches with 65 strikes and tied a season best with eight strikeouts. He walked three.

