Astros right-hander Cristian Javier misses start against Nationals because of neck discomfort

WASHINGTON (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Cristian Javier was scratched from Sunday’s start at the Washington Nationals because of neck discomfort. He will be placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 14. Right-hander Hunter Brown (0-3, 10.54 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season in the series finale at Washington.

