Astros reliever Abreu appeals suspension for throwing at García, pitches in Game 6 of ALCS

By The Associated Press
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia (53) is restrained by home plate umpire Marvin Hudson as he yells at Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado after being hit by a pitch thrown by relief pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros reliever Bryan Abreu has appealed the two-game suspension he was given by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at Adolis García of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series. Because of the appeal, Abreu was eligible to pitch in Game 6 on Sunday night. He worked the eighth inning, striking out García but giving up an RBI double to Mitch Garver that extended Texas’ lead to 4-2. Houston needed one win to reach the World Series for a third straight season. Abreu’s hearing will be held Monday.

