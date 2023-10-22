Astros reliever Abreu appeals suspension for throwing at García, pitches in Game 6 of ALCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros reliever Bryan Abreu has appealed the two-game suspension he was given by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at Adolis García of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series. Because of the appeal, Abreu was eligible to pitch in Game 6 on Sunday night. He worked the eighth inning, striking out García but giving up an RBI double to Mitch Garver that extended Texas’ lead to 4-2. Houston needed one win to reach the World Series for a third straight season. Abreu’s hearing will be held Monday.

