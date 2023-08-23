Astros reinstate first baseman José Abreu from injured list

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros reinstated first baseman José Abreu from the injured list before their game against the Boston Red Sox. He was batting sixth and playing first base as the Astros looked to win a third straight over the Red Sox. Abreu has been out since Aug. 10 with lumbar spine inflammation. The 36-year-old had two cortisone shots in his back soon after he was placed on the injured list and said then that he’d been dealing with this issue on and off all season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.