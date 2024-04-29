Astros promote 1B prospect Loperfido as Abreu’s struggles continue for slumping team

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros are promoting first baseman Joey Loperfido from Triple-A Sugar Land as they try to solve problems at the position. The team announced Monday that Loperfido will be added to the roster before the start of Tuesday night’s series against Cleveland. The move comes with veteran first baseman José Abreu off to a terrible start as the Astros have limped to a 9-19 record, which is the second-worst in the American League. Abreu, who is in the second year of a three-year, $58.5 million contract, is hitting .099 with just one extra-base hit and three RBIs. In 77 plate appearances across 22 games this season, the 37-year-old has managed just seven hits.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.