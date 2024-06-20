Astros plan to call up prospect Jake Bloss from Double-A to fill hole in rotation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Houston Astros plan to call up right-hander Jake Bloss from Double-A Corpus Christi to make his major league debut against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday and fill a hole in their injury-depleted rotation. Bloss has a 1.74 ERA over 12 starts in Class A and Double-A. Houston has been hit hard by injuries, particularly to its pitchers. Ace Justin Verlander went on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday to give him more time to resolve his lingering neck discomfort. Cristian Javier and José Urquidy each had Tommy John surgery this month.

