Astros place slugger Yordan Alvarez on IL with sore oblique

CLEVELAND (AP) — Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, who leads the majors with 55 RBIs, has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right oblique discomfort. Alvarez was removed after one at-bat Thursday in a 3-2 loss at Toronto, telling reporters that he initially felt discomfort during batting practice. It’s his seventh career IL stint. The 25-year-old outfielder returned to Houston for additional evaluation. Alvarez is hitting .272 with 17 homers in 57 games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.