Astros place Justin Verlander on injured list with neck discomfort

CHICAGO (AP) — The Houston Astros have placed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list due to neck discomfort. The move announced Tuesday is retroactive to Sunday. The 41-year-old right-hander was scratched from last Saturday’s start against Detroit. Astros manager Joe Espada said the three-time Cy Young Award winner had been trying to pitch through it. Verlander is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts this season.

