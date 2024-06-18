Astros place Justin Verlander on injured list with neck discomfort

By The Associated Press
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Houston Astros have placed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list due to neck discomfort. The move announced Tuesday is retroactive to Sunday. The 41-year-old right-hander was scratched from last Saturday’s start against Detroit. Astros manager Joe Espada said the three-time Cy Young Award winner had been trying to pitch through it. Verlander is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts this season.

