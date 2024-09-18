Astros place Ben Gamel on the injured list with a broken left leg

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Houston Astros have placed outfielder Ben Gamel on the 10-day injured list with a broken left leg, three days after he ran into the wall at Angel Stadium while making a running catch. The AL West-leading club says Gamel will be out indefinitely. He was picked up off waivers from the New York Mets on Aug. 20 and was hitting .259 since then, with one homer and four RBIs. He had started 18 of the 20 games he played with the Astros. To fill his roster spot, catcher César Salazar was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land.

