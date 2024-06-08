Astros pitchers Javier, Urquidy undergo Tommy John surgery; Kyle Tucker goes to injured list

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros pitchers Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week, the team disclosed Friday. The Astros also placed outfielder Kyle Tucker on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right shin. The team didn’t make an additional roster move before facing the Los Angeles Angels. Houston already had said Javier and Urquidy needed elbow surgery, but the team didn’t disclose whether it would be elbow ligament replacement surgery until Friday. Tucker fouled a ball off his shin Monday against St. Louis and missed the next two games.

