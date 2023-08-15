Astros OF Michael Brantley, working back from shoulder surgery, to begin rehab assignment

MIAMI (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley started a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Sugar Land as he works his way back from right shoulder surgery last August. The 35-year-old World Series winner last played for the Astros on June 26 last year and was hitting .288 with 14 doubles, five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games before going on the injured list. Brantley, in his fifth season with Houston, signed a one-year, $12 million deal in December to remain with the club.

