Astros OF Michael Brantley calls injury setback ‘very frustrating’

CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is expressing frustration with the setback in his return from surgery on his right shoulder. The five-time All-Star is out indefinitely for the defending World Series champions. Brantley has yet to play in the majors this season. He appeared to be close to returning, but manager Dusty Baker said Friday that Brantley will be shut down “for a while.” An MRI revealed inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.