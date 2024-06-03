Astros not ready to say Urquidy is done for season amid reports he needs Tommy John surgery

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros still aren’t ready to say whether starter José Urquidy is done for the season amid reports that a second Tommy John surgery is possible. ESPN was first to report the right-hander will visit Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, on Monday. ESPN reported Meister is expected to recommend Tommy John surgery. General manager Dana Brown says “that’s not the information we have right now” and adds “that’s why we’re getting a second opinion. So, we’ll know more in a couple of days.”

