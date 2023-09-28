Astros’ Neris shouts at Mariners’ Rodríguez after strikeout, causing benches to empty

SEATTLE (AP) — Houston reliever Hector Neris shouted at Julio Rodríguez after striking out the Seattle star during the sixth inning of the Astros’ 8-3 win on Wednesday night, causing both benches to empty. Neris started yelling at Rodríguez, who was visibility angered by the pitcher’s actions. Neris said after the game that he and Rodríguez are friends, and downplayed the incident. Rodríguez was not in the clubhouse postgame and said through team spokesman Adam Gresch he didn’t believe there were any prior issues with Neris. Rodríguez described himself as shocked by Neris’ actions, Gresh said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.