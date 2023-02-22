Astros’ McCullers to miss opening day with strained muscle

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. says he will miss opening day for the World Series champions because of a strained muscle in his pitching arm. McCullers, sidelined for the first 4 1/2 months of last season while rehabbing from a right flexor pronator strain, noticed soreness after a bullpen session last week. McCullers missed the 2020 season following Tommy John surgery and went 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA in 2021, then was injured in the postseason. McCullers made eight starts from Aug. 13 on last year and was 0-1 in three postseason outings.

