Astros left-hander Framber Valdez put on injured list with elbow inflammation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez was placed on the 15-day injured list because of elbow inflammation as manager Joe Espada said he d he hoped the pitcher will miss only a couple of starts. Valdez was scratched from his scheduled start in the series opener, returned to Houston and was diagnosed with inflammation on top of the elbow. Houston selected the contract of right-hander Wander Suero from Triple-A Sugar Land and recalled left-hander Parker Mushinski from the Space Cowboys. Houston optioned right-hander Blair Henley to Sugar Land and transferred right-hander Oliver Ortega to the 60-day injured list.

