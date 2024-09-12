Astros’ Jose Altuve ‘not worried’ after leaving game vs. Athletics with right side discomfort

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve exited Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics after the fifth inning with right side discomfort, but neither he nor manager Joe Espada seemed too concerned about it. Altuve called Espada and the trainer out of the dugout after a swing during his at bat in the fifth. Altuve completed the at bat, striking out on a bunt attempt, but did not take the field in the sixth. Altuve, who went 0 for 3 before exiting Wednesday, is batting .302 with 19 home runs and 62 RBIs. He has 174 hits this season, which ranked fourth in the majors entering Wednesday.

