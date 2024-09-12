Astros’ Jose Altuve exits game vs. Athletics with right side discomfort

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve exited Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics after the fifth inning with right side discomfort. Altuve called manager Joe Espada and the trainer out of the dugout after a swing during his at bat in the fifth, and was removed from the game to start the sixth. Altuve, who went 0 for 3 before exiting Wednesday, is batting .302 this season with 19 home runs and 62 RBIs. He has 174 hits this season, which ranked fourth in the majors entering Wednesday.

