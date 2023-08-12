Astros’ Jon Singleton hits his first homer since 2015, then makes it twice as nice in second at-bat

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros first baseman Jon Singleton hadn’t homered in the majors in eight years and 13 days entering Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Then he hit a home run in each of his first two at-bats. Singleton hit a three-run shot off Reid Detmers in the second inning and a two-run homer off Detmers in the third. They were his first major league homers since he hit one for the Astros in a 6-3 win over the Angels on July 29, 2015. That’s the longest stretch between home runs by a position player in the majors since Rafael Belliard went 10 years and 144 days between the only two homers of his career.

