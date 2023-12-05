Astros GM says team has no interest in trading Alex Bregman

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown says the team isn’t exploring trades for Alex Bregman, even though the All-Star third baseman’s contract is set to expire after the 2024 season. General manager Dana Brown told reporters Monday the team is “not interested in trading him.” Brown addressed Bregman’s status amid speculation the Astros were looking to move him before he reaches free agency. Brown added that there have not been any negotiations recently on a possible extension with Bregman. The two-time All-Star hit .262 with 25 homers, 28 doubles and 98 RBIs last season as the Astros reached the AL Championship Series for a seventh straight year before falling to the Texas Rangers in seven games.

