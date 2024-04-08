Astros’ Framber Valdez scratched with sore elbow, Blair Henley struggles in MLB debut vs. Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros scratched All-Star left-hander Framber Valdez from a scheduled start against the Texas Rangers because of left elbow soreness. The Astros called up right-hander Blair Henley from Triple-A Sugar Land to start in place of Valdez on Monday night. The 26-year-old got out only one of the nine batters he faced and allowed five runs in his major league debut at the home of the Rangers, just a few miles from his hometown of Fort Worth. Valdez had no-decisions in his first two starts, both Houston losses. Neither general manager Dana Brown or manager Joe Espada seemed overly concerned that Valdez’s issue is serious.

