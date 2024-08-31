Astros’ Framber Valdez and Bryan Abreu lose no-hit bid in 8th on single by K.C.’s Isbel

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Framber Valdez and Bryan Abreu lost their no-hit bid with two outs in the eighth inning on Friday night on a single by Kansas City pinch-hitter Kyle Isbel. Valdez was pulled after throwing 98 pitches in seven innings. He threw 60 for strikes, with seven strikeouts, walked three and hit a batter. Abreu took over to start the eighth and Michael Massey was retired on a fly ball before pinch-hitter MJ Melendez grounded out. Isbel then grounded his single to left field to give the Royals their first hit.

