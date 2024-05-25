Astros first baseman José Abreu scheduled to rejoin the club Monday in Seattle

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros first baseman José Abreu is scheduled to rejoin the club Monday in Seattle after a prolonged stint in the minors to try to regain his rhythm at the plate. The 2020 AL MVP was optioned to the franchise’s spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this month and joined Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday for at least two games with the Cowboys. It was still to be determined whether he would play again Sunday before traveling to Seattle or if he would only travel Sunday, according to manager Joe Espada.

