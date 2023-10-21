Astros face Rangers in Game 6 of ALCS, one win away from third straight trip to World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros return home a win away from their third straight trip to the World Series. It won’t be easy, though, considering their lackluster home record and a Texas Rangers team that will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound Sunday night in Game 6 of the ALCS after the right-hander who grew up minutes from the stadium has gone 3-0 this postseason. Eovaldi, who grew up in Alvin, the Houston suburb where Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is also from, got the win in Game 2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.