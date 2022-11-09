Astros’ Click faces uncertain future after World Series win

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and general manager James click celebrate with the trophy after their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click faces an uncertain future. Most World Series-winning general managers aren’t put in that position. The Astros scheduled a Wednesday news conference in Houston that Click didn’t plan to attend and said he only recently had been made aware of. Click’s contract expired on Oct. 31, between Games 2 and 3 of the Series, and Click wouldn’t discuss whether he and manager Dusty Baker had been offered one-year deals or whether he would accept.

