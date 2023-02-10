Astros beat Tucker in arbitration, Ramirez 3rd Rays hearing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Astros beat Kyle Tucker in arbitration, and the All-Star outfielder will make $5 million rather than his $7.5 million request. Outfielder Harold Ramirez became the third player to go to arbitration with the Tampa Bay Rays, arguing for a $2.2 million salary rather than the team’s $1.9 million offer. The $2.5 million gap between Tucker and the Astros matched the largest among 33 players who exchanged proposed salaries with their teams last month. The 26-year-old Tucker hit .257 with 30 homers, a career-best 107 RBIs and 25 stolen bases last year. He also won a Gold Glove.

