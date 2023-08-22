Astros’ Alvarez scratched after slamming his hand in a door and injuring left index finger

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez was scratched from lineup Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox after slamming his hand in a door at home and injuring his left index finger. Manager Dusty Baker said the injury wasn’t serious, but that the finger was sore. “He hurt his finger at the house, was careless with the door,” Baker said. Baker added that they hope the injury will only keep him out a day or two.

