Astros’ Alvarez has sore hand, won’t take BP for a few days

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
FILE - Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. Astros All-Star Yordan Alvarez has a sore hand that will keep him out of batting practice in the first few days of spring training. Alvarez told reporters on Tuesday soreness in the hand was an issue at times in the 2022 season and continued to “flare up a bit at times” during the offseason. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

Houston Astros All-Star Yordan Alvarez says he has a sore left hand that will keep him out of batting practice for a few days in spring training. Alvarez told reporters that soreness in the hand was an issue at times in the 2022 season and continued to “flare up a bit at times” during the offseason. Despite the soreness, Alvarez hit .306 with 37 homers and 97 RBIs and finished third in the AL MVP voting for the World Series champion Astros. Speaking through a translator, Alvarez said he told team officials about the sore hand when he reported to camp.

