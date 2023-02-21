Astros’ Alvarez has sore hand, won’t take BP for a few days

Houston Astros All-Star Yordan Alvarez says he has a sore left hand that will keep him out of batting practice for a few days in spring training. Alvarez told reporters that soreness in the hand was an issue at times in the 2022 season and continued to “flare up a bit at times” during the offseason. Despite the soreness, Alvarez hit .306 with 37 homers and 97 RBIs and finished third in the AL MVP voting for the World Series champion Astros. Speaking through a translator, Alvarez said he told team officials about the sore hand when he reported to camp.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.