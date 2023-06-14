Astros’ Alvarez could miss 4 weeks with oblique strain

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez could miss at least four weeks with a right oblique strain. General manager Dana Brown said Wednesday that Alvarez had an MRI, which confirmed the diagnosis. “That’s why we have confidence that he will be back some time in the four-plus week period because the MRI showed a strain,” Brown said. “He’s coming through nicely. He feels pretty good. There’s no pain, there’s no pain when he coughs. Hopefully, that’s a good sign.”

