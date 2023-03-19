Astros’ Altuve leaves WBC game after hit on hand by a pitch

MIAMI (AP) — Jose Altuve left Venezuela’s World Baseball Classic quarterfinal against the United States after he was hit on the hand by a pitch from Daniel Bard in the fifth inning. The Houston Astros second baseman, an eight-time All-Star and the 2017 American League MVP, fell to the field after he was struck by the 95.9 mph sinker. He grimaced as he walked off with an athletic trainer, and Altuve was replaced by Luis Rengifo. Bard relieved Lance Lynn to start the inning and was wild throughout, walking two batters and throwing a pair of wild pitches. Bard, a 37-year-old Colorado right-hander, allowed all four batters who faced him to reached base.

