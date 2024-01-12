Astros agree to 1-year deals with 6 players, including All-Stars Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have agreed with six players on one-year contracts that avoided arbitration, including All-Star lefty Framber Valdez and outfielder Kyle Tucker. Valdez will make $12.1 million next season. Tucker gets a $12 million salary. The Astros also reached deals with outfielder Chas McCormick, and pitchers Bryan Abreu, Luis Garcia and José Urquidy. Valdez has been one of the American League’s best pitchers over the past two seasons, making the All-Star team and finishing in the top 10 of AL Cy Young Award voting both years. He was 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA last season. Tucker, a two-time All-Star, led the AL with 112 RBIs while hitting .284 with 29 homers and 30 stolen bases last year.

