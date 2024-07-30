Astros acquire Yusei Kikuchi from Blue Jays for prospect Jake Bloss, Joey Loperfido and prospect

HOUSTON (AP) — The Astros have acquired left-hander Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays for 23-year-old right-hander Jake Bloss, rookie outfielder Joey Loperfido and minor league first baseman Will Wagner. Kikuchi, 33, is 4-9 with a 4.75 ERA in 22 starts this season, striking out 130 and walking 30 in 115 2/3 innings. He is 0-4 with a 7.75 ERA in eight starts since winning at Milwaukee on June 11. Kikuchi is 35-46 with a 4.72 ERA in six seasons with Seattle and the Blue Jays. He has a $10 million salary and can become a free agent after the World Series.

