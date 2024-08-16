Astros 3B Alex Bregman out with swelling of his right elbow, could miss series vs. White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will miss Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox due to swelling in the back of his right elbow. Bregman said that the problem began when he slept on it wrong a few days ago. Bregman said that he had an MRI and it showed no damage. He doesn’t believe the issue is serious, and thinks he should return to the lineup after a few days of rest. Bregman said he could miss the weekend series and return for the start of Monday’s series against the Boston Red Sox.

