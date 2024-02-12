Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara could miss rest of season with injury, damaging his Euro 2024 hopes

By The Associated Press
Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara, right, reacts during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa’s ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League have taken a hit with the club saying Boubacar Kamara has sustained a “significant knee ligament injury.” It will likely rule the midfielder out of the rest of the season. The injury probably keeps the 24-year-old Kamara out of contention of making the France squad for the European Championship starting June. Kamara sustained the injury in Villa’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. He is a key player for the English team at the base of its midfield. Villa is fifth in the league. It is a point behind fourth-place Tottenham and five points ahead of sixth-place United.

