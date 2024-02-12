Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara could miss rest of season with injury, damaging his Euro 2024 hopes

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa’s ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League have taken a hit with the club saying Boubacar Kamara has sustained a “significant knee ligament injury.” It will likely rule the midfielder out of the rest of the season. The injury probably keeps the 24-year-old Kamara out of contention of making the France squad for the European Championship starting June. Kamara sustained the injury in Villa’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. He is a key player for the English team at the base of its midfield. Villa is fifth in the league. It is a point behind fourth-place Tottenham and five points ahead of sixth-place United.

